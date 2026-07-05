The Syrian Ministry of Health has begun active seizure and destruction of illegal or smuggled drugs. This will affect a number of trafficking channels, including a still active one from Bulgaria, reported Bulgarian journalist Ruslan Trad.

During the war, a channel was created through which various drugs and substances from mercury to paracetamol were sold, as there was a high demand due to the large number of wounded (there are over a million people who have lost at least one limb).

While Syria's main pharmaceutical sector was transformed by the Assad regime into an infrastructure for the production of Captagon to sponsor the military operations, headache drugs and painkillers - such as “Benalgin” illegally imported from Bulgaria - were sold for $70 per blister on the black market.

Many people will be unhappy, as they lost serious money due to the attacks on the Captagon channels - I recall that the Syrian Captagon industry was created with the help of “cooks” from Bulgaria, Trad also pointed out.

We recall that the civil war in Syria, with the participation of various internal groups and external countries, led to a severe humanitarian crisis and millions of displaced people.