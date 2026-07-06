New powerful missile attack on Kiev

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has been subjected to a new massive wave of Russian air strikes with ballistic missiles.

At 2:30 a.m. Bulgarian time, city authorities reported a series of powerful explosions and the activation of air defense (AVO) systems.

What is known so far?

Type of attack : The head of the city's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed that the enemy was striking with ballistic weapons. According to military monitoring channels, numerous ballistic targets are being detected. There are serious concerns about the use of supersonic "Zircon" missiles, as well as "Caliber" cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

: The head of the city's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed that the enemy was striking with ballistic weapons. According to military monitoring channels, numerous ballistic targets are being detected. There are serious concerns about the use of supersonic "Zircon" missiles, as well as "Caliber" cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea. Explosions in the capital : Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported powerful explosions in the city and urged citizens to immediately stay in shelters until the airstrike ends. Reporters on the scene reported more than 10 strong detonations.

: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported powerful explosions in the city and urged citizens to immediately stay in shelters until the airstrike ends. Reporters on the scene reported more than 10 strong detonations. Air Defense Response : The Air Defense of Ukraine is actively working to intercept targets over the capital, as well as in the neighboring Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.

: The Air Defense of Ukraine is actively working to intercept targets over the capital, as well as in the neighboring Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions. Context: The attack comes just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an official address that intelligence data suggests Moscow is preparing a new massive strike on civilian infrastructure. This is another escalation after the extremely destructive airstrikes against Kiev since the beginning of the month.

Information about the damage caused, possible destruction of residential buildings and injured citizens is currently being clarified by emergency services on the spot.

Sources: Telegram, BTA, AFP, Ukrinform, UNN