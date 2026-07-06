Moscow: Kiev refuses ceasefire in Konstantinovka for bodies of dead soldiers

Ukraine has refused to halt shelling of the eastern town of Konstantinovka to allow Russia to hand over the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers. This was stated in a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, quoted by "Reuters".

Russian military commanders told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Moscow's forces had taken control of Konstantinovka, although Ukraine denied the claim, saying its forces remained in control of the town.

Konstantinovka is a key location that Moscow has long sought to capture in its military campaign in the Donetsk region.

Russia said earlier that it had proposed a six-hour ceasefire in and around Konstantinovka on Monday to facilitate the handover of the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, and had given Kiev a deadline of Sunday to respond.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry and General Staff did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.