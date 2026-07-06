Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia is preparing a new large-scale strike against Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address, quoted by "Ukrinform".

"This is Putin's style - right after America's Independence Day and before the NATO summit in Ankara. "Russia wants to bring more evil and kill more people," he said.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to be careful and heed warnings of air strikes.

He also addressed Ukraine's international partners, stressing that any delay in the delivery of missiles for Ukrainian air defense, especially interceptor missiles for the "Patriot" systems, costs lives and encourages Russia to continue the war.

"The world has the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems. Your decisions are needed to ensure real protection of life in Ukraine. Above all, these are decisions of the United States and our strong partners in Europe and around the world. Please act decisively and help protect life. "Patriot" missiles are needed not in warehouses, but in "Patriot" batteries in Ukraine", Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to all those who provide real assistance.

We recall that on July 2, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on Kiev. At least 20 residential buildings were directly hit.

More than 30 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in the attack on the capital.