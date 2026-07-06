Russian Army: We attacked Ukrainian military industry targets and energy facilities in massive strike on Kiev

#Ukraine

Russia launched a "massive" attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev and other locations with long-range and high-precision weapons from air, land and sea-based weapons and drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram, as quoted by Reuters.

The ministry added that it also hit military and energy facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as military airfields in several other Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian authorities previously reported that at least ten people were killed in the Russian shelling in the capital and the region, and 46 were wounded.