After the Russian attack on Kiev at night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted good results in shooting down drones and cruise missiles, but not ballistic missiles. He expressed hope that the NATO summit in Ankara will lead to "firm decisions in support of our air defense", Ukrinform reported, citing his statement on Telegram.

"Our soldiers achieved good results today in shooting down drones and cruise missiles, but, unfortunately, not against Russian ballistic missiles. The reason is precisely the insufficient number of interceptor missiles. The world is extremely important — first of all, the United States and our European partners — to come out of the Ankara summit with clear and firm decisions in support of our air defense and thus protect the lives of ordinary people," Zelensky said.

He stressed that while the missiles for the "Patriot" systems are in the warehouses of the allies, this only encourages Russia to continue to strike residential buildings.

"The United States and Europe have enough strength to stop this terror," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky also reported that Kiev was subjected to a massive Russian attack last night. Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones. Clean-up operations are currently underway. There is damage to more than 10 places in the city, including residential buildings.

“All necessary emergency services are on site and are doing everything possible to save people and provide assistance to all those in need. So far, 64 people have been rescued, including two children. Unfortunately, we know that 11 people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. About 60 people have been injured“, the head of state said.

Zelensky also reported that 16 people were injured in the Kyiv region and three died. "My condolences to their families and loved ones", he added.

In the village of Vyshneve, according to him, a fire is still burning at the site of the missile strike. People are being evacuated from residential areas. More than 400 rescuers and police are working to contain the aftermath.

In addition, Yuri Ignat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said on television that due to the shortage of Patriot missiles, the Russian army is focusing on ballistic missile strikes.

"To shoot down ballistic missiles, a constant flow of Patriot missiles is needed, which we are constantly talking about. It is obvious that the Russians are taking advantage of the serious shortage… That's why they're focusing more on ballistic strikes," Ignat noted.

According to him, the production of such missiles takes a long time, as they are high-tech weapons.

"The only thing is that Russia could focus on producing more ballistic missiles instead of cruise missiles," he added.

Ignat noted that on average, Russia carries out a massive strike once every ten days, but it is possible that an attack will follow the next day.

"We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy will strike again," he warned.

As reported, Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 37 missiles and 326 drones used by Russian forces in the attack on Ukraine since the evening of July 5. The main target of the attack was the capital, Kiev.