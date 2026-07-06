Belgian authorities have detained six students for preparing an attack

Belgian authorities have detained six underage students for preparing an attack against the school where they study, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

At the end of last month, it was found that the six were discussing their intentions in a TikTok chat.

The data indicates that the students discussed cases of school shootings, as well as the possibility of using chemical substances to cause a fire in a school in Hasselt, on the border with Germany and the Netherlands, in an attack.

They intended to attack the school's management, police and prosecutors confirm.

According to Belgian security services, serious intentions were thwarted in this case. The detainees were handed over to the court, without specifying what punishments they face if their guilt is proven.