Russian patrol plane approaches British aircraft carrier group in Arctic, London speaks of "dangerous and unprofessional" incident

A Russian patrol plane repeatedly approached a British strike aircraft carrier group during an operation in the Arctic last week, the British Ministry of Defense reported, quoted by PA Media/DPA, quoted by News.bg.

According to the department, the Tu-142 plane dropped sonar buoys in the water near the aircraft carrier "Prince of Wales" on Thursday. London described the incident as “dangerous and unprofessional“.

A ministry spokesman said the Russian plane flew at low altitude and dropped a large number of buoys in the immediate vicinity of the ship, with British forces attempting to make radio contact on international frequencies but receiving no response.

After the incident, two F-35 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept and escort the Russian plane until it left the area.

The British strike group is currently deployed off the coast of Iceland under NATO command and includes about 1,500 servicemen, the aircraft carrier “Prince of Wales“, the Type 45 destroyer “Duncan“, F-35 fighter jets, “Merlin“ helicopters and the “Wildcat“, as well as the auxiliary ship “Tidespring“.