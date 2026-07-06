Key hearing begins in Charlie Kirk murder case

A week-long preliminary hearing has begun in Utah for Tyler Robinson, 23, accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Prosecutors are trying to convince the court they have enough evidence to schedule a trial for Robinson. He is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Kirk, who was shot on the campus of Utah Valley University last September.

For the first time, Charlie Kirk's parents, his wife Erica Kirk, and Donald Trump Jr., the son of the US president, are in the courtroom. The hearing is being broadcast live.

During the break, Judge Tony Graff discussed with the lawyers the order in which the physical evidence in the case would be presented.

Meanwhile, former Utah Valley University police officer Chris Bagley testified about Charlie Kirk's arrival on campus on the day of the murder.

The emotions in the courtroom were palpable. Kirk's mother, Katherine, listened to the testimony with her head bowed and eyes closed, clutching a pack of tissues. His wife, Erica, remained silent throughout, her head resting on the shoulder of the woman sitting next to her.

The defendant, Tyler Robinson, dressed in a gray suit and pale pink shirt, his hands chained around his waist, remained silent for most of the hearing. He was reviewing the evidence on the monitor in front of him and occasionally taking notes.

The current hearing is the most important stage of the case so far, as it is the first time the prosecution has presented its evidence in detail. After it is concluded, Judge Tony Graff must decide whether there is sufficient grounds to continue the trial.

The prosecution is demanding the death penalty for the defendant. According to the prosecution, Robinson sent a text message to a loved one in which he admitted his intention to kill one of the leading conservative figures in the United States. Investigators also claim that he left a note in which he wrote that he had the opportunity to commit the murder and intended to take advantage of it.

So far, Tyler Robinson has not stated whether he is pleading guilty or not guilty. Under Utah law, the death penalty can only be imposed in the presence of aggravating circumstances. The prosecution maintains that the shooting endangered the lives of other people who were in the area at the time of the attack.