NATO has chosen Swedish aerial reconnaissance aircraft for up to $4.5 billion

NATO announced that it will purchase up to ten GlobalEye reconnaissance aircraft from the Swedish company Saab, with which it will replace outdated early warning and control aircraft. The value of the program is estimated at about $4.5 billion, reports “Reuters“, quoted by News.bg.

The new aircraft will replace the long-range radar surveillance aircraft used since the Cold War, which over the years have become one of the symbols of the Alliance. According to NATO, the new platform offers significantly more advanced capabilities, including the detection of swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the purchase will ensure reliable early warning capabilities against future threats in the coming decades.

The choice of the Swedish manufacturer is seen as a setback for the American company “Boeing“, which also participated in the procedure with the “I seven Wedgetail“ model. The American aircraft is designed for early warning, command and control and is based on the Boeing Seven Three Seven passenger aircraft.

The decision comes amid calls by US President Donald Trump for NATO countries to increase their defense spending and buy more American military equipment.

In response to such comments, Mark Rutte stressed that the program has a strong transatlantic character.

“Like its predecessor, “GlobalEye“ is a transatlantic program, implemented by European and Canadian industries with significant contributions from American companies. This is a true success story created within NATO“, said the Secretary General.

Deliveries of the new aircraft are expected to begin around 2030. The cost of one aircraft is estimated at between $400 million and $450 million.

Initially, the aircraft will not have the ability to refuel in the air, as their American counterparts have, as this would significantly increase the cost of the project. NATO states that such a capability could be added at a later stage.

The Alliance defined “GlobalEye“ as a proven system, without providing further details about its use.

After the announcement of the deal, “Saab“ shares rose by nearly four percent, while the European index of companies in the aviation and defense industry reported a slight decline.