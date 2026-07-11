Iran Talks in Oman on Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is arriving on an official visit to Oman at the head of a high-ranking diplomatic delegation.

The Islamic Republic's official state news agency IRNA reported that talks with the Omani hosts will focus entirely on shipping security and the current situation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The visits are a continuation of intensive bilateral consultations in recent months, sparked by Tehran's push to impose a new mechanism for managing and collecting transit fees from commercial vessels passing through the region.

The diplomatic offensive comes at a critical moment, after a de-escalation agreement between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan in June, has virtually collapsed. Over the past 48 hours, Washington and Tehran have exchanged direct military strikes.

After Iran attacked three merchant ships that had strayed from their assigned routes, the US military launched airstrikes on Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile strikes on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.

Oman has traditionally maintained a neutral stance and has been a key mediator in reducing tensions in the Middle East.