In recent hours, the air war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated with massive strikes on civilian and logistical targets.

Early this morning, at least five powerful explosions erupted in Kiev, caused by Russian ballistic missiles launched from the Bryansk region. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported damage in the Dnipro region.

The local military administration confirmed fires in office buildings in the Solomyansky and Svyatoshinsky regions, and there are currently no reports of casualties.

Yesterday's Russian guided bomb strikes on Kramatorsk and Zaporozhye, however, claimed the lives of five civilians.

In response, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces carried out large-scale drone strikes deep into Russian territory, targeting mainly energy infrastructure.

Local authorities in the Rostov region confirmed explosions and severe fires at an oil terminal in the port city of Taganrog, as well as at an oil depot in the city of Azov.

The Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was also hit. According to the Ukrainian command, the attacks are part of a strategy to disrupt the enemy's fuel supplies.