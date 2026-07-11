Russia strikes Sumy city: Five dead, 30 injured

Russian forces have carried out a powerful strike with guided bombs on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy. The attack has killed five people, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 30 people have been injured, five of whom are in critical condition in hospital.

The damage in the city is extensive. Local authorities report that one of the bombs fell in close proximity to a busy public transport stop and roadway. Civilian infrastructure was severely damaged, including 14 multi-storey residential buildings, a medical facility, two educational institutions, a restaurant, a gas station and a passenger van.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Khryhorov, confirmed that rescue teams had evacuated more than 140 people from the affected blocks. Psychologists and emergency services are still working on the scene, and citizens are urged to stay in shelters due to the risk of further strikes.