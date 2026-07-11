CBS: US not participating in Iran talks in Oman

Senior representatives of the United States have refused to participate in direct consultations with Iran, which are taking place in the capital of Oman - Muscat, reports the CBS News television channel. The administration of President Donald Trump is categorical that it will not send an official delegation to the negotiating table until Tehran fulfills a key condition. Washington insists that Iran publicly declare the Strait of Hormuz a free shipping zone and stop attacks on commercial ships.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is currently in Oman, holding talks with regional mediators. CBS News sources reveal that in unofficial contacts, the Iranian side has admitted that the shelling of vessels was a mistake, but has shifted the blame to an “uncontrollable radical group“ inside the country. The White House, however, remains adamant and considers the attacks a serious violation of the previous ceasefire.