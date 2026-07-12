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Basketball player fatally shot in New York

Basketball player fatally shot in New York

Former college and international star Keanu Rochford dies in shooting during Harlem tournament

Jul 12, 2026 03:06 76

Basketball player fatally shot in New York - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

New York police have launched a large-scale investigation after a bloody incident during the annual Kingdom Games basketball tournament in the legendary Harlem neighborhood.

Around 10:30 p.m. local time, an unknown shooter opened fire near the crowded court, wounding three people.

Among the injured was 35-year-old basketball player Keanu Rochford, who was hit in the head and later died in hospital.

Rochford is a former prominent athlete at Fairleigh Dickinson University, who then gained nearly a decade of professional experience in the championships of the Netherlands, France, Lithuania and Iceland.

Another man and a woman were injured in the shooting, who are in stable condition, and the shooter is being sought.