Basketball player fatally shot in New York

New York police have launched a large-scale investigation after a bloody incident during the annual Kingdom Games basketball tournament in the legendary Harlem neighborhood.

Around 10:30 p.m. local time, an unknown shooter opened fire near the crowded court, wounding three people.

Among the injured was 35-year-old basketball player Keanu Rochford, who was hit in the head and later died in hospital.

Rochford is a former prominent athlete at Fairleigh Dickinson University, who then gained nearly a decade of professional experience in the championships of the Netherlands, France, Lithuania and Iceland.

Another man and a woman were injured in the shooting, who are in stable condition, and the shooter is being sought.