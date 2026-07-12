Series of powerful explosions rocked Dnipro

A series of powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian city of Dnipro (Dnepropetrovsk) in the early hours of July 12, 2026. Information about the incident was spread by local monitoring channels in the Telegram application and confirmed by Ukrainian media. As of 4:40 Bulgarian time, the situation in the region remains tense.

According to preliminary data from local military authorities and regional air defense forces, the explosions were a result of the activation of air defense systems against air targets. An alert has been declared in the Dnipropetrovsk region for the danger of strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles and missile systems. Official sources from the Regional Military Administration urged citizens to remain in shelters until the danger is completely lifted.

At this time, the scale of the attack is still being clarified, and there is no official information about fires, material damage or injured citizens. Rescue services and civil defense teams are ready to respond to signals of damage to civilian or critical infrastructure in the city.