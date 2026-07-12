Iran claims responsibility for strikes on US military sites in Oman, Qatar and Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a series of strikes on US military sites in Oman, Qatar and Jordan, Reuters and DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the IRGC's official statement, a "heavy blow" was struck at a depot for the maintenance and refueling of a US aircraft carrier in the port city of Duqm in Oman. Tehran said the operation was part of the third stage of retaliatory actions against US military "aggression".

According to Iranian data, the target of the attack was logistics centers servicing US warships. The statement also claimed that the US was trying to "impose its will" on Oman.

"The ongoing treacherous US aggression will be responded to even more firmly," the Revolutionary Guards said.

The IRGC also reported that ballistic missiles had been fired at the strategic US air base "Al Udeid" in Qatar. According to Tehran, the strike destroyed a technical support center, as well as command and control points.

Iran also claimed to have struck "important military infrastructure" at the "Prince Hassan" air base in Jordan. In a publication by the IRGC-affiliated "Sepah" agency Telegram states that several ballistic missiles destroyed a command center for controlling MQ-9 Reaper drones.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also said that they had hit a second ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the container ship "Galaxy", flying under the Cypriot flag, was fired upon by Iranian forces, Reuters recalls.

There is currently no independent confirmation of Iran's claims of damage to US military facilities.