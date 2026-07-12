Oman delivers protest note to Iran over attack on US military facility

Iran's ambassador to Oman was summoned today to the country's Foreign Ministry, where he was handed an official protest note over an attack for which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility, Oman's state news agency ONA reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse, reports News.bg.

The reason for the diplomatic reaction is an attack on a maintenance and refueling depot for a US aircraft carrier, carried out within the framework of ongoing tensions in the region.

The Omani authorities expressed strong dissatisfaction with the actions and stressed the need to comply with international principles.

„The Sultanate expresses its deep indignation at these reckless acts and stresses the need to respect the principles of state sovereignty, good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs“, said a statement published by Oman on social media.

Tensions in the region continue to rise

Muscat's diplomatic move comes amid an increasing escalation between Iran and the United States, in which mutual strikes on military and strategic sites have been reported.

Oman has traditionally played the role of mediator in regional conflicts and is involved in diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The new dispute poses a further test for the position of the country, which seeks to maintain neutrality and maintain relations with both its Western partners and Iran.