One dead, four wounded in US military strikes in Khuzestan province

At least one person has been killed and four others wounded in US military strikes in Khuzestan province, located in the western part of the country.

This was reported by the official state news agency IRNA, citing official data from local authorities.

According to initial information from the scene, a military shell directly hit a local pumping station. The explosion killed the security guard who was on duty at the critical infrastructure at the time.

As of 4:00 AM Bulgarian time, emergency medical teams were still working at the scene of the incident. The four injured citizens have been hospitalized, with doctors closely monitoring their condition. Local authorities are clarifying the extent of the material damage to the facility.