Middle East War: US Strikes Back at Iran After Attacks on US Bases

The Clashes Between Washington and Tehran: What Happened?

The situation in the Middle East has escalated to the brink of a full-scale military conflict. According to official reports from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran has launched a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks on key US military facilities in several Gulf states and the region. The main targets include the US strategic air base “Al Udeid“ in Qatar, a logistics depot for supporting US aircraft carriers in Duqm (Oman), as well as US operational bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

The Iranian side claims that the strikes destroyed command posts and support centers, while the Jordanian armed forces confirmed that their air defense systems (ADF) successfully intercepted and shot down eight missiles over their airspace.

The new wave of US strikes against Iran

In response to the Iranian offensive, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched a massive wave of air strikes directly on targets in the Islamic Republic. The CNN television channel notes that the current US operation is “relatively prolonged“ compared to previous recent military actions by Washington. In the past few days alone, the US announced that it had struck over 140 Iranian military sites in an attempt to weaken Tehran's military capabilities.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the economic risk

In parallel with the missile attack, the KGIR naval forces officially announced that The Strait of Hormuz has been closed to commercial shipping until further notice. The decision was made after an incident in which Iranian forces fired warning shots and stopped a Cypriot-flagged container ship.

The Strait of Hormuz is the most important global energy corridor, through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil passes. Its blockade has already caused chaos on international markets and threatened global supply chains. CENTCOM announced that US forces were fully prepared to guarantee freedom of navigation, but Tehran warned that any further “wrong step” The US will meet a crushing response.

What's next?

The conflict is entering an unpredictable phase. The CGIR has issued an ultimatum that if the US military continues its attacks, no US base in the Middle East will be safe. The international community is monitoring the situation with heightened alarm, while diplomatic channels for de-escalation appear to be completely blocked.