US forces launched another wave of strikes against Iran this morning, hitting dozens of targets in multiple locations in the Islamic Republic with precision munitions, the US Central Command announced, quoted by Reuters and the Associated Press, BTA reported.

US Central Command said it had struck Iranian military air defense systems, coastal radar positions, missile and drone capabilities and boats, using fighter jets, naval ships and drones.

„The Strait of Hormuz is a vital sea corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it. "US forces stand ready to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran's continued unprovoked aggression, harassment, threats and arbitrary statements," the Central Command said.

Iranian state media confirmed the latest attacks on its territory in the morning, describing explosions in several locations with at least one person killed.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had set fire to fuel tanks and ammunition depots overnight at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and a military base in Kuwait, using missiles and drones. The Corps added that the strike was the first phase of a response to US attacks on Iranian coastal bases, Reuters reported.