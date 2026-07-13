US launches first-ever naval strike on Iran

The US has used single-purpose naval drones for the first time in an attack on Iran, Sky News reported.

The United States has used single-purpose naval drones for the first time in the latest wave of strikes against Iran.

The naval drones were used alongside fighter jets, naval ships and strike drones in the latest wave of US attacks on targets in Iran.

US Central Command said it had struck Iranian military air defence systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities and boats using fighter jets, naval ships and drones.

„The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it. "US forces are ready to ensure that freedom of navigation remains accessible to commercial shipping, despite Iran's continued unprovoked aggression, harassment, threats and arbitrary statements," the Central Command said.

The Kuwaiti armed forces announced today that they were fighting "hostile aerial targets" after Iran said it had struck two air bases in the emirate in response to US strikes, AFP reported, BTA reported.

"The armed forces are currently fighting hostile aerial targets in Kuwaiti airspace," the country's general staff said, quoted by the official KUNA agency.

Jordan, for its part, announced that it had shot down four Iranian missiles over the country after Tehran announced it had struck in retaliation for the US strikes. attacks.

"At dawn today, air defense systems intercepted and shot down four missiles that had penetrated Jordanian airspace, coming from Iranian territory," an official source from the Jordanian General Staff said. He added that there were no reports of casualties or material damage.