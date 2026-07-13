Kaia Kallas: No agreement yet reached on expanding sanctions against Russia

We are working to expand sanctions against Russia, but the necessary unanimity has not yet been reached, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas told journalists today before the start of the meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels, BTA reported.

There are still open questions, she pointed out. Kallas expressed hope that the ministers would approve adding another 250 names to the lists of those sanctioned by the EU in connection with attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

On the occasion of the upcoming discussion of the Black Sea strategy today, she pointed out that Bulgaria and Romania are working together to protect key infrastructure in the region and against hybrid threats.

Kallas called for the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to be restored, without imposing transit fees. She expressed satisfaction that Syria has so far remained aloof from the latest developments in the conflict in the Middle East and added that the EU has offered assistance to Damascus to rebuild local institutions. For us, the most important thing is for Syria to remain stable, Kallas summarized.