Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said today that it had thwarted a series of large-scale Ukrainian drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russian territory, Reuters reported, citing an FSB statement, BTA reported.

The statement states that Ukrainian secret services tried to hit the "Ukrainka" air base in the Far Eastern Amur Region and "Shagol", which is located in the Chelyabinsk Region.

The text adds that individuals suspected of carrying out the attacks, as well as their alleged accomplices, have been detained.

The FSB notes that Ukrainian secret services used balloons and unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver containers with drones to the Bryansk Region, which were then transported to the "Ukrainka" and "Shagol" bases.

In 2025, Ukraine conducted the so-called "Operation Spiderweb", in which massive drone strikes were carried out on Russian military airfields. According to US intelligence, 10 Russian military aircraft were destroyed in this operation.

Four people were killed and seven were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia, Russian authorities said today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said that 81 drones were shot down in the Moscow region overnight. Three of the dead were in the Moscow region. The fourth died in Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

Stavropol Territory Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported an attack that caused a fire in an industrial area of a settlement.

Ukraine is stepping up its attacks on Russia, targeting oil facilities in an effort to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war. Russia continues to strike Ukraine every day more than four years after Russian forces invaded Ukrainian territory in full force.