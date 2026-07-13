EU prepares new partnership mission with Armenia against hybrid threats

The foreign ministers of the European Union are expected to approve the creation of a new partnership mission with Armenia, aimed at countering hybrid threats, foreign manipulation and interference in the information space. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas before the start of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, the Armenian ARMENPRESS agency reported, quoted by BTA.

“We will also agree on the establishment of a new partnership mission with Armenia to counter hybrid threats, as well as foreign manipulation and interference in the information space that the country faces,“ said Kallas.

The new initiative is part of the European Union's efforts to deepen security cooperation with Armenia and strengthen the country's resilience against modern hybrid threats.