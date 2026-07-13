Yemeni Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of airstrikes on Sanaa airport

Yemeni Houthis have accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on Sanaa international airport. They have threatened to retaliate, Reuters reports, BTA reports.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari described the attacks as “brutal aggression“. According to him, the strikes have ended a period of de-escalation in the long-running conflict. He indicated that Saudi Arabia will bear the consequences of the attack.

Yemen's internationally recognized government said that its armed forces attacked the runway at Sanaa international airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. A military spokesman said the plane landed safely at Hodeidah airport, which is controlled by the Houthi rebels. The government, which operates from the southern port of Aden, is backed by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Yemen's more than a decade-long civil war flared up again last year after a separatist movement backed by the United Arab Emirates seized territory in the south of the country, dividing the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group.