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Nine European countries and Ukraine create missile defense coalition

Nine European countries and Ukraine create missile defense coalition

The initiative aims to build a shared capacity against ballistic missiles

Jul 13, 2026 19:37 43

Nine European countries and Ukraine create missile defense coalition - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Nine European countries together with Ukraine have created a fully defensive coalition in Paris to develop anti-missile capabilities in Europe. These capabilities are currently lacking to a sufficient extent, and are particularly needed by Kiev against the backdrop of Russian air attacks, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

In a joint declaration, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom stressed that the initiative is aimed at strengthening common defense capabilities.

“By uniting our defense industrial base, research and operational experience, our goal is to build a shared capacity against ballistic missiles for Europe. This measure is not directed against any people, but is in defense of ours“, the declaration states.