Explosions in Iran and Saudi strikes in Yemen with US support

Tensions in the Persian Gulf have reached a critical point after a series of military strikes, US pressure on Tehran and coordinated attacks on the Houthis

A new wave of tension has swept the Middle East in recent hours. Military actions and explosions have been reported on the territory of Iran and Yemen. According to the official report of the Iranian news agency Mehr, a strong explosion shook the southern province of Bushehr in Iran. In parallel, the Mehr agency reported that separate US airstrikes seriously damaged several strategic facilities in the Omidyar region, located in the southwestern part of the country. According to initial media reports, at least four people were injured in the attack in Omidyar.

The situation is also becoming more complicated on the Yemeni front. The American authoritative publication Axios revealed that Saudi Arabia received prior official approval from the United States before launching a large-scale attack on the airport in Sanaa, controlled by Yemeni rebels. Journalists from Axios explicitly note that Riyadh's decision to coordinate its actions with Washington shows that the Saudi authorities are seriously afraid of escalation and entering into a large-scale, direct conflict with the Houthis.

Against this background, US President Donald Trump made a sharp statement, emphasizing that Washington is already seeking financial compensation to guarantee the security of commercial shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump declared that the United States protects all Arab states of the Persian Gulf, but was categorical: American forces are methodically destroying all of Iran's military potential to impose control over Hormuz.