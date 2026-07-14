Coalition of the Willing Begins Military Exercises Near Ukraine: Macron Announces Major Move to the West

The countries of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing“, supporting Kiev's defense, will hold large-scale joint military exercises in countries bordering Ukraine. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference in Paris on Monday evening after a key summit of the alliance, the DPA and Xinhua news agencies reported. The maneuvers are intended to test the operational readiness of the new Multinational Support Force for Ukraine (MNFU).

“The coalition already has forces ready to deploy. The upcoming exercises in the coming months will demonstrate that we are ready, determined and reliable – "by land, by air and by sea," Macron was categorical. The French head of state warned that anyone who believes that the war would stop at the Ukrainian borders if Kiev were abandoned is deeply mistaken.

Purpose of the exercises and scope of the Multinational Force

According to the official statement of the Elysee Palace, the planned exercises will be held entirely outside Ukrainian territory – on the territory of EU member states and Ukraine's neighbors. The main task of the Multinational Support Force (MNFU) will be to provide long-term security guarantees for Kiev.

According to Macron, quoted by foreign media, after a possible future ceasefire, the forces will have a purely defensive function and will be deployed at sea, in the air and on Ukrainian soil. In peacetime, the coalition will focus on:

Training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ensuring security in international airspace.

Coordination of measures against vessels from the so-called “shadow fleet“ of Russia.

Protection of critical marine areas in the Black Sea.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who also attended the talks in Paris along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, specified that about 25 countries have already expressed their readiness to participate with manpower and equipment in the MNFU. In total, the “Coalition of the Willing“, jointly initiated by London and Paris, now includes 37 countries. The Republic of North Macedonia and Moldova joined the current meeting for the first time as official members.

„Rafale“, missile shield and arms production in Ukraine

In addition to the military maneuvers, the Paris summit led to unprecedented agreements in the field of the defense industry. French media and Reuters reported that Ukraine has ordered 16 „Rafale“ fighters, as well as the first batch of the latest generation of SAMP/T air defense missile systems.

A historic step is France's decision to grant Kiev a license for local production of French weapons. The roadmap agreed between Macron and Zelensky provides for the start of assembly in Ukraine of:

Високоточни авиационни бомби AASM.

Ракети за противовъздушна отбрана Aster.

Крилати ракети с голям обсег SCALP.

Паралелно с това, девет европейски държави подписаха в Париж споразумение за изграждане на обща система за защита и развитие на „антибалистични способности“ на Стария континент, за да се отговори на засилващите се руски ракетни удари.

Яростна реакция от Кремъл

Решенията от срещата в Париж предизвикаха незабавен отговор от страна на Москва. Говорителят на Кремъл Дмитрий Песков, цитиран от Франс Прес, разкритикува остро форума и определи събитието като събиране на „коалиция на подстрекателите на войната“.

„Това е група от държави, които не желаят мир, а продължаване на конфликта. Те се утешават с илюзии за нанасяне на стратегическо поражение на Русия. Следим действията им изключително внимателно, тъй като това са страни, извършващи враждебни прояви спрямо нас“, коментира Песков.

Въпреки заплахите от Москва, лидерите на „Коалицията на желаещите“ демонстрираха пълно единство. Днес, 14 юли, чуждестранните делегации и над 500 военни от страните съюзнички ще се включат в традиционния военен парад в Париж по случай Националния празник на Франция (Деня на Бастилията) като ясен знак за трансатлантическа солидарност.