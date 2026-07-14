Brent oil tops $85 after missile attacks on tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The price of Brent crude oil exceeded $85 per barrel on the ICE exchange for the first time since June 15, 2026. The dramatic surge in energy markets was triggered by renewed hostilities in the Middle East and serious incidents involving merchant ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz overnight.

Market analysts are reporting a rapid return of the geopolitical premium in the price of “black gold“ after the fragile ceasefire agreement of June practically collapsed.

Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz: What do we know so far?

Tensions in the region escalated to a critical point overnight after direct strikes on international energy supplies:

Ships hit : According to official data from the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two national oil tankers – Mombasa and Al Bahiyah – were hit by Iranian cruise missiles.

: According to official data from the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two national oil tankers – and – were hit by Iranian cruise missiles. Location : The attack took place in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, in the territorial waters of Oman.

: The attack took place in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, in the territorial waters of Oman. Casualties and Damage : As a result of the explosions on board Mombasa is one Indian-origin sailor died , and eight other crew members (six Indians and two Ukrainians) were injured, four of them in critical condition. Serious material damage was caused and fires broke out, which were later brought under control by the crews.

: As a result of the explosions on board Mombasa is , and eight other crew members (six Indians and two Ukrainians) were injured, four of them in critical condition. Serious material damage was caused and fires broke out, which were later brought under control by the crews. Iran's position: As of 5:00 AM Bulgarian time, Tehran has not yet made an official comment on the specific case with the tankers. However, Iranian state media is reporting strikes against an "enemy vessel of the American enemy" and American military bases in Kuwait.

Incident region Aden: Agency for maritime operations on the United Theft (UKMTO) and company for maritime sigurnost Ambrey reported and separated incident 50 nautical miles south of Aden, a tanker flying the flag on Marshalovite Island was hit by a pirate boat pole. The crew boarded the ship and fired warning shots to keep the attackers away.

Military response to SASch and blockade to Trump

Incident with tankerite se sluchvat na zaden plan na Masirana military operation:

Treta poredna nosh na vazdushni strike : Central command on SASCH (CENTCOM) announced the start of the new wave from the air attack will meet the military objects to Iran. Local sources in Iran claim strong explosions in the havens of the city of Bandar Abas, as well as on the islands of Kish and Qeshm in the Persian Gulf.

Naval blockade : President Donald Trump officially announced that Washington has restored the naval blockade over Iranian wear and tear shelter.

Tax for preminavane: Trump from innada international community with the expression of what US is still iskvat20% tax (tol tax)from preminavashite targovski tovari prez Hormuzkiya duct, for yes kompensirat go around osiguryavaneto on sigurnosta in strong volatility region.

Reaction to pazarite and cenate to petroleum Brent

Financial pazari reacted svetkavichno to the cry from the pulno zatvarane on the duct, prez koito in peacetime preminava close to one peta from Svetovnia petroleum and gas traffic.

Septemvriyskite futuresi on petrola Brent on Borsata ICE se povishikha from about 2% to 84.98 dollars per barrel, in a separate moment preminah psychological cut border from 85 dollars. Tova se sluchva trace masiraniya rast from over 9.6% in prehodnata session – nay-golemiyat one-day skok na surinata from May 2020 nasam. American lek severe petroleum (WTI) has dropped from 2.1% to 79.79 dollars per barrel.

The distribution of tribute to the company for tracking on the ship MarineTraffic, the ship's traffic prez Hormuzkaya duct has fallen from over 52% prez in recent days. Analyzers from KCM Trade and commentators in reports on Reuters warn that Iran or the Houthi rebels in Yemen will expand their attack on the Sea of Cherveno More, the bright economy will still be corrected before the new shock from the high price of the city and the new onslaught of inflation.