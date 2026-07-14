Lebanese President: Israel will not achieve stability on the border by force

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has issued a stark warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that Israel will not be able to ensure lasting stability or peace on their shared border through the use of military force. His comments come at a critical moment, just hours before the official launch of the sixth round of bilateral negotiations in Rome, Italy, scheduled for today, July 14, 2026..

The head of state stressed that the only path to security is the strict implementation of the agreed framework for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the restoration of Lebanon's sovereignty. According to him, diplomatic efforts are aimed precisely at ending the Israeli occupation of parts of southern Lebanon and stopping the ongoing military strikes that undermine the fragile ceasefire.

Hope for “practical results“ from the diplomatic mission in Rome

President Aoun expressed strong hope that the new phase of the negotiations in Rome, which is being held under the auspices of the United States, will lead to concrete and “practical results“. The main focus of the two-day diplomatic meetings will be the activation of the mechanism for the so-called „pilot zones“ in southern Lebanon.

According to the tripartite framework agreement concluded at the end of June, Israel must gradually withdraw its forces from these territories, and in their place the Lebanese regular army, which will take full control of security. However, the negotiation process remains complicated, as Beirut insists on a real Israeli withdrawal from the first agreed areas, while Israel ties its permanent presence there to the complete deactivation and disarmament of the Hezbollah group.

A key meeting with Donald Trump is coming to the White House

Beirut's diplomatic offensive will move from Rome directly to Washington. Joseph Aoun announced that during his official visit to the United States of July 21, 2026 will meet personally with the US President Donald Trump.

The Lebanese leader intends to call on the White House to exert the necessary strong pressure on the Israeli government to comply with the commitments made under the framework agreement. Aoun is adamant that the majority of Lebanese society supports negotiations as the only way out of the cycle of destructive military conflicts