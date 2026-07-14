Gas crisis in Europe: Vucic warns of historic low in energy supplies

The global conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are putting Europe in the face of unprecedented economic and logistical difficulties, and world natural gas supplies have reached historic lows.

This was announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in an official statement, quoted by leading regional agencies. According to him, the combination of geopolitical tensions, disruptions in supply chains and the closure of key energy routes directly threatens the continent's energy security.

Middle East and Ukraine are cutting supplies

According to the Serbian head of state, quoted by the Tanjug news agency, the international community is failing to resolve the fundamental causes of the conflicts, which is leading to lasting instability in fuel markets. The situation is being dramatically complicated by military actions in the Middle East, which have led to severe restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz Corridor – a key artery through which more than a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade passes.

In addition, the complicated situation surrounding the closure and maintenance of a number of European pipelines, combined with the constant attacks on energy infrastructure within the framework of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, deprives the market of predictability.

Historically low reserve levels

“Global gas reserves have never been as low as they are now“, Vučić stressed in his address. Data from reports by the International Energy Agency (IEA) confirm that while Europe is trying to fill its storage facilities before the next heating season, free capacity on the market is severely limited. The tension is already being reflected on the stock exchanges, where the prices of the blue fuel have reached their highest levels in the last three years, exceeding the mark of 730 dollars per 1000 cubic meters.

Experts from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) point out in their analyses that the emergency situation is forcing countries to completely restructure their energy policies and rely on expensive alternative routes.

What measures are the Balkans taking?

Serbia, which currently relies heavily on imports via the “Turkish Stream“ gas pipeline through Bulgaria, is taking urgent steps to soften the blow to consumers. President Vučić assured citizens that Belgrade has internal buffers and reserves for emergencies, but warned that state budgets across Europe will bear a huge financial burden to subsidize prices.

In parallel, Belgrade is accelerating diversification projects by building new interconnectors and reserving capacities for liquefied natural gas from Greece together with the European Union. Similar crisis measures and caps on fuel margins have already been introduced in neighboring countries in the region, including Bulgaria and North Macedonia, in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures.

Analysts agree that until a lasting political solution to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East is reached, the energy market in Europe will remain highly vulnerable to new price shocks.