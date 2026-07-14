Middle East War Escalates: IRGC Strikes Tankers and US Base in Bahrain, Houthis Attack Saudi Arabia

The situation in the Middle East is rapidly spiraling out of control after a series of coordinated and massive attacks at key points in the region. As of 5:20 AM Bulgarian time on July 14, 2026, the conflict between Iran, its proxies, and the US-led coalition entered its most dangerous phase since the beginning of the year, marking a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and direct strikes on US and Saudi strategic sites.

IRGC claims responsibility for attacks on supertankers in the Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially announced that it had attacked and disabled two oil tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to information from the Iranian state media IRIB, the ships were “deceptively targeted by the US“ through Omani territorial waters and ignored repeated warnings from Iranian forces.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the incident, identifying the vessels as the national supertankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, which were hit by Iranian cruise missiles. According to official figures from the UAE, one Indian sailor was killed in the attack and eight other crew members were injured. Reuters reported a statement from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which strongly condemned Tehran's actions and rejected Iranian attempts to impose illegal fees for passage through the international strait.

Houthis end truce with attack on Saudi airport

Yemen's Houthi rebel movement announced the end of the de-escalation period and carried out a massive strike with ballistic missiles and drones against the "Abha" international airport in southern Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video message that the attack was a direct response to the “criminal Saudi aggression”, referring to strikes on the runway of the rebel-held Sanaa airport.

Officials from Yemen's internationally recognized government in Aden claimed responsibility for the earlier strike on Sanaa airport, explaining that the operation was aimed at preventing the illegal landing of an Iranian plane violating the country's airspace. The Saudi-led coalition reported through its official channels that its air defense systems had intercepted the ballistic threat over the kingdom's southern region, but warned of a response with “unprecedented force”. The Houthis, in turn, issued a warning to all international airlines to avoid Saudi airspace.

Strikes on US base and satellite center in Bahrain

Along with the escalation at sea and on land, the IRGC expanded the scope of its punitive operations, claiming responsibility for direct strikes against key US infrastructure in Bahrain. Iranian forces announced that they had attacked the US Fifth Fleet logistics base in Juffair, including a satellite communications center and a building housing US military personnel.

The Al Jazeera news agency confirmed that air raid sirens had been activated in Bahrain. Satellite images from Soar Atlas, distributed by international observers, and reports cited in Yedioth Ahronoth, show material damage to storage facilities and two satellite terminals at the US base. The Iranian Foreign Ministry justified the attacks as legitimate self-defense against the ongoing US airstrikes, which according to US Central Command (CENTCOM) have hit more than 80 targets in Iran over the past week.

The conflict threatens to completely collapse the fragile agreement of June 2026 and has already caused a surge in oil prices on international markets, with Brent exceeding $84 per barrel due to the real danger of a complete blockage of supplies through the Persian Gulf.