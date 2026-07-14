Kiev lost its main supporter in the US: WP predicts serious problems for Ukraine after the death of Lindsey Graham

The sudden death of the influential US Republican senator Lindsey Graham poses an unprecedented diplomatic challenge for Ukraine. In its extensive analysis, the authoritative publication Washington Post warns that Kiev has lost its most valuable and effective tool for influence in the White House - the man who knew how to "speak Donald Trump's language" and defend Ukrainian interests in front of an often skeptical Republican administration.

The death of the 71-year-old politician from South Carolina, which occurred on Saturday evening due to a ruptured aorta, came at an extremely dramatic moment. Just a day earlier, Graham was in Kiev for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he triumphantly announced a breakthrough: an agreement reached with the White House to push through a new package of “hellish sanctions“ against Russia's energy sector.

“The Whisper in Trump's Ear“: Why Lindsey Graham was indispensable to Kiev?

According to commentators from the Washington Post, Graham's strength lay not simply in his hawkish foreign policy in the spirit of Ronald Reagan, but in his unique access to the American president. While much of the MAGA movement (“Make America Great Again“) takes isolationist positions and criticizes financial aid to Eastern Europe, Graham regularly used his personal relationship and shared golf lessons with Donald Trump to persuade him to act aggressively against Moscow.

Ukraine's ambassador to Washington, Olga Stefanyshyna, directly stated to the Washington Post: “He was really one of the few people who spoke Trump's language“. Graham's departure from the political scene removes a key intra-party corrective to the White House's impulses for a quick and potentially disadvantageous end to the conflict for Kiev.

Potential problems facing Ukraine: The Washington Post's forecast

The American publication outlines three main areas in which Ukraine will painfully feel the absence of its strongest defender in Congress:

Risk for the fate of “hell sanctions“: Graham's bill aims to impose heavy secondary sanctions on countries (especially in Asia) that buy Russian oil through intermediaries. Although his colleagues, including Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, have called for the law to be passed immediately as a tribute to his memory, the lack of Graham's political engine could slow or dilute the text.

Graham's bill aims to impose heavy secondary sanctions on countries (especially in Asia) that buy Russian oil through intermediaries. Although his colleagues, including Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, have called for the law to be passed immediately as a tribute to his memory, the lack of Graham's political engine could slow or dilute the text. Delaying air defense agreements from NATO summit: During the last NATO summit in Ankara, Trump and Zelensky reached a political agreement for licensed production of Patriot missile systems in Ukraine. Senator Michael McCaul confirmed to the press that Graham was the main figure who lobbied Trump for this deal during their personal meetings. Without his oversight, the implementation of the agreements is in question.

During the last NATO summit in Ankara, Trump and Zelensky reached a political agreement for licensed production of Patriot missile systems in Ukraine. Senator Michael McCaul confirmed to the press that Graham was the main figure who lobbied Trump for this deal during their personal meetings. Without his oversight, the implementation of the agreements is in question. Isolation in Republican circles: Graham's death leaves a void that will be difficult to fill with another Republican of similar authority. The current administration in Washington is surrounded by advisers urging the withdrawal of the United States from the global stage, and Kiev is losing a direct and informal channel of communication with the highest level of American power.

Reactions: The world mourns one of the last “hawks“

The news of Graham's death has caused a wave of reactions in the international community. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed deep sorrow, calling him a "true defender of freedom" who had visited the country ten times since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also paid tribute to him, calling him a fearless leader and pillar of the transatlantic alliance. In the same vein, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had lost one of its greatest friends in the US Senate, emphasizing Graham's role as a staunch opponent of Iran.

The Washington Post's forecast is categorical: a new, much more complex stage in relations with Washington is beginning for Kiev. Ukrainian diplomacy will have to urgently look for new figures in Trump's entourage to fill the void left by the South Carolina senator, otherwise the risk of weakening American support becomes very real.