US President Donald Trump will deliver a special speech on July 16, 2026, dedicated to newly declassified intelligence data on foreign interference and vulnerabilities in voting machines in the 2020 presidential election. The upcoming statement, initially revealed by the media MS Now, has caused a strong international response. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev was quick to comment on the topic, describing the event as extremely “bad news“ for former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump attacks the 2020 vote with new declassified data

According to official sources from the White House, quoted by world agencies, Donald Trump plans to present previously classified intelligence reports. The documents concern coordinated plans by foreign countries to influence the US election process, as well as software weaknesses in voting devices that could allow external cyber infiltration.

The move by the American head of state comes immediately after he appointed Bill Pulte as acting director of intelligence in place of Tulsi Gabbard, giving him full authority to declassify archives surrounding the 2020 vote. In the background, MAGA supporters and federal prosecutors continue large-scale investigations into suspicions of a “large-scale conspiracy“ against Trump, dating back to 2016.

Why does Dmitriev see a threat to Obama and Biden?

Russian top financier and Kremlin insider Kirill Dmitriev said that releasing the data on July 16 would directly damage the legacy and legitimacy of the Obama and Biden administrations. According to Russian analysts, the White House's revelations are intended to prove that Democratic-led U.S. institutions deliberately ignored signals of foreign interference and systemic flaws in voter security in order to achieve political goals.

The ongoing raids on election offices across the country and the firings of FBI agents who refused to cooperate with new investigations into Trump are fueling the sense of an impending political storm in Washington.

The Counterarguments: The Official U.S. Intelligence Position

Numerous election security experts and officials from previous intelligence reports The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (ODNI) remains skeptical of the White House's claims. Official assessments in recent years have indicated that:

No foreign entity was able to change any technical aspect or result of the 2020 vote.

The Russian and Iranian campaigns have been limited to disinformation and attempts to influence public opinion, without physically hacking machines.

Election officials in individual states remain adamant that the machines' security systems are adequate and reliable.

The upcoming speech on Thursday night is expected with great interest, as it could radically change the domestic political balance in the US and launch new investigations against key figures from the past administration.