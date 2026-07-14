Massive ballistic strike on Kiev and drones over Moscow: Air war escalates after midnight on July 14

The situation in the air war between Russia and Ukraine suffered a new serious escalation in the early hours of today, July 14. Just after midnight Bulgarian time, the two countries launched coordinated and large-scale air strikes targeting their capitals and civilian targets. According to data as of 6:30 a.m., Russian ballistic missiles caused direct damage and caused fires in Kiev, while Ukrainian drones penetrated deep into Russian airspace, causing the closure of key airports in the Moscow region. [1, 2, 3]

Midnight Shelling of Kiev: Extraordinary Ballistic Threat and Damage

Exactly in 00:15 local and Bulgarian time in Kiev and the neighboring Chernihiv and Kiev regions, an emergency alert was declared due to the imminent launch of Russian ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region. Just a few minutes later, at around 00:19, a series of powerful explosions echoed over the Ukrainian capital. According to preliminary data from local monitoring teams, the Russian army launched between 6 and 8 ballistic missiles. [1, 2]

Damage in the Holosiivskyi district : Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that missiles hit civilian warehouses at two different locations in the area, causing large-scale fires. [ 1, 2]

Incidents in Darnytsia District : Debris from intercepted targets fell into open spaces, setting several parked cars on fire. Emergency services also found a large explosion crater next to a local school building, where the shock wave broke out all the windows. [ 1, 2]

Air Defense Crisis: Representatives of the Ukrainian Air Force reported that despite the round-the-clock operation of the deployed air defense systems, the complete neutralization of ballistic threats is extremely difficult due to an acute shortage of Patriot anti-ballisticheskimi missiles. [ 1]

Teams from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to clear the debris. Information about possible civilian casualties is still being clarified by medical authorities. [1, 2]

Kiev's Response: Massive Drone Attack on Moscow and Closed Airports

Almost simultaneously with the strikes on Kiev, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a wave of dozens of long-range drones aimed at the Russian capital and border regions. [1, 2]

Airspace closure : Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced in the early hours that air defenses were conducting intensive fire to repel the attack. Due to the real danger to civil aviation, Russian aviation authorities urgently introduced strict flight restrictions at Sheremetyevo International Airport, and Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports went into emergency coordination and rerouting mode. [ 1, 2]

Intercepted aircraft: The Russian Ministry of Defense reports downed aircraft over the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions. According to regional Russian authorities, falling fragments from the destroyed drones caused superficial material damage to civilian infrastructure and roofs of houses.

Political Context: The European Shield Project "Freya"

This new wave of destructive strikes comes on the heels of key geopolitical events. Just hours before the attacks, in Paris, the presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, together with representatives of nine other European countries, officially announced the launch of the "Freya" anti-missile coalition. The initiative aims to accelerate and cheaply mass-produce new European anti-ballistic missile systems to protect European skies from the intense midnight missile attacks we witnessed today.