Power outage imposed in Sevastopol after Ukrainian attacks

A power outage has been imposed in Sevastopol, one of the largest cities in Russian-controlled Crimea, after Ukrainian attacks overnight, Reuters reported, citing local authorities, BTA reported.

The peninsula has already imposed restrictions on gasoline consumption due to fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries and logistics infrastructure.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram that electricity would be supplied for two hours, followed by six-hour outages.

“I understand how difficult the situation is, so we are doing everything we can to stabilize it. A team of specialists is currently working to reconfigure the system and mobilize all available reserves,” Razvozhaev said. “Our goal is to reduce the shortage by tonight and make outages and switching operations less frequent.”

He also urged households to avoid using high-power electrical appliances whenever possible to avoid overloading the system.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure have disrupted fuel supplies, with many of the strikes targeting Crimea in an attempt to undermine Russia’s control over the peninsula.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most countries do not recognize Moscow’s control over the region, Reuters noted.