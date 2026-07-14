Death toll in Germany rises sharply during heatwave

The number of deaths in Germany at the end of June, when record heatwaves swept across much of Europe, was almost a third above the average for the same period in the past four years, official figures quoted by DPA show, BTA reported.

Around 23,900 people died in the week of June 22-28, around 7,100 more than in the previous two weeks, preliminary figures from the national statistics office show. This is a 32% increase over the four-year average.

"The fact that the health consequences of heat are significant and that mortality increases as a result is a well-known effect that is often observed in the summer months," the service said.

The German Robert Koch Institute estimated last week that about 5,100 people have died from heat-related causes since mid-June. According to the institute, the number of heat-related deaths amounted to 4,130 for the period June 22-28.

According to the RC, the annual estimates for heat-related mortality for the period 2023-2025 were about 2,900 people per year — significantly below the levels observed this year, which is still in its middle.

The statistical office and the "Robert Koch" use different statistical methods.

According to the statistical office, while in April and May this year the death rate was slightly below the levels of 2022-2025, in June it was 9% higher.