Kuwait intercepts Iranian drones, missiles hit factory in Iran

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated in the early hours of the day after a series of military incidents.

Kuwaiti air defense forces have successfully intercepted Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) that entered the country's airspace.

The British news agency Reuters first reported the news, citing official sources from Kuwaiti security forces. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties on Kuwaiti territory.

Strike on Iranian territory

At about the same time, the Iranian news agency Fars reported an incident in western Iran. Enemy shells have damaged a mineral water plant located in the town of Dehloran. As of 4:15 a.m. local time, there are still no official reports of casualties or injuries, but the material damage to the infrastructure is serious.