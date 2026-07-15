US Senate Democrats Block Historic $1.15 Trillion Defense Budget Over Iran War

The procedural vote to move to debate on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) failed along party lines as the opposition refused to grant a “recklessness permit“ to the Donald Trump administration.

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked a key procedural vote to begin debate on the annual defense budget bill, amounting to a record $1.15 trillion. In Tuesday night's vote, Republicans failed to gather the necessary 60-vote threshold in the 100-member House, ending with a result 50 „for“ against 46 „against“. The main reason for the unprecedented turn in the traditionally bipartisan vote is the Democratic Party's sharp protest against President Donald Trump's war in Iran.

Here's what is known about the case as of 5:00 a.m. on July 15:

The conflict in Iran as the main bone of contention

The blockade in the Senate occurs just a day after the White House officially notified Congress that it is renewing air strikes and a naval blockade against Iran, ending The Trump administration invoked the War Powers Act, arguing that the notice would trigger a new 60-day window in which the president could conduct military operations without explicit congressional approval.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer strongly opposed that interpretation from the floor:

“The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) cannot become a license for the recklessness we are seeing in Iran. Donald Trump has no right to drag the American people deeper into a war he cannot explain and does not know how to end, and then demand that Congress turn a blind eye.“

Opposition senators, including Iraq War veteran Tammy Duckworth, have said they will not support the funding until an amendment is passed, ending the use of budget funds for the “uncontrolled military operation“, which, according to them, has led to economic turmoil and a record jump in fuel prices.

The controversial clauses: Middle East and Israel

In addition to the direct costs of the conflict with Iran (which, according to estimates, already costs over $130 billion), the bill has also caused serious dissatisfaction due to texts that envisage unprecedented deep integration between the US military and the Israeli defense sector.

The provisions criticized by human rights organizations and Democrats include:

Military Technology Coordination: Create a Pentagon position for joint weapons research and production.

Create a Pentagon position for joint weapons research and production. „Data Merge“ (Data fusion): An intelligence-sharing mandate that critics say could force the US to absorb data from mass surveillance conducted by Israeli agencies.

What does the record amount include?

The Republicans' proposed $1.15 trillion budget is the largest in US history. Republican Majority Leader John Thune defended the legislation, accusing Democrats of "putting politics before national security." According to him, the law guarantees the modernization of the army and contains vital measures, such as:

3.6% salary increase for military personnel.

for military personnel. Large-scale investment in shipbuilding and the expansion of the navy.

and the expansion of the navy. Focus on developing drones and counter-drone systems.

and counter-drone systems. Maintaining a fleet of at least 1,800 fighter jets and the new B-21 strategic bomber.

In addition to these funds, Trump is pushing for an additional $350 billion through a budget reconciliation procedure that would allow him to bypass Democratic votes.

What's next?

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is considered one of the few "must-pass" documents in the United States, having successfully passed Congress every year for more than six decades. The current impasse, however, has left the process stalled.

Republican leader John Thune changed his vote to “no” at the last second — a purely tactical move that, under U.S. parliamentary rules, gives him the right to resubmit the bill for review at a later stage. Negotiators on the Armed Services Committee are expected to try to work out a compromise, but Democrats are adamant that they will not back down without a clear strategy for exiting the Iran war and reducing the bloated military ceiling.