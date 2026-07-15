New large-scale US strikes against Iran: Dozens of military targets hit SUMMARY

The United States has launched large-scale air and naval strikes against dozens of military targets in Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has officially confirmed.

The operation is another escalation since the beginning of the week. It aims to undermine Tehran's combat capabilities and stop attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The new wave of bombings coincides with the official renewal of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Dozens of targets hit in key regions

According to the official statement of CENTCOM, quoted by world agencies, the latest offensive lasted hours. The US forces used precision munitions fired from:

Air Force Fighters.

Naval ships in the Persian Gulf.

Various unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

The offensive has hit strategic military infrastructure. The main targets include coast guard facilities, radar stations, missile and ammunition depots, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bases. Explosions have been reported all along Iran's southern coast, including in the Bandar Abbas region and the islands of Kish and Qeshm.

End of ceasefire and renewal of blockade

The current events mark the final collapse of the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which was concluded in June. Tensions flared in early July after Iranian attacks on commercial tankers, followed by immediate retaliation from Washington.

US President Donald Trump announced that the attacks would continue until the full achievement of American objectives. In parallel with the strikes, the White House imposed a strict financial noose, with the Treasury Department freezing more than $130 million in cryptocurrency assets linked to the Central Bank of Iran.

Regional repercussions and a surge in oil prices

The military conflict is putting enormous pressure on international markets and neighboring countries:

Oil shock : Brent crude oil prices surged above $80-85 a barrel on fears of a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Return fire : Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes against US infrastructure sites in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Air defense systems activated: Air raid sirens were activated in Bahrain and Kuwait, and local security forces urged citizens to seek shelter.

As of this time, more than 50,000 American troops remain deployed in the Middle East. CENTCOM said its forces remain on full combat readiness for further action.