The battlefield situation in Ukraine as of this morning, July 15, 2026, is entering a critical new phase of strategic exhaustion. The main focus of the fighting has shifted from the frontline in Donbas to a massive campaign to logistically paralyze Russian forces in southern Ukraine, accompanied by a record number of ground clashes in the east. While Kiev activates its new Long-Range Strike Command, Moscow concentrates its assault forces in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Donetsk region.

The New Front: Blockade in the Sea of Azov and Isolation of Crimea

The large-scale effect of the intensified Ukrainian strikes with naval drones and missiles in the Sea of Azov has been confirmed in recent hours. According to satellite tracking data and analysis of Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Shipping in the region is practically paralyzed.

Ships hit: Ukraine has successfully attacked more than 15 Russian ships in the waters, including key tankers from the Kremlin's "shadow fleet."

Ukraine has successfully attacked more than 15 Russian ships in the waters, including key tankers from the Kremlin's "shadow fleet." Logistics collapse: Commercial and military supplies through the Kerch Strait and the Azov-Don Canal have been suspended. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture officially acknowledged that logistics routes need to be redirected.

Commercial and military supplies through the Kerch Strait and the Azov-Don Canal have been suspended. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture officially acknowledged that logistics routes need to be redirected. Goal: The strategic goal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the complete isolation of the occupied Crimean peninsula and the interruption of fuel supplies to the Southern Group of Russian troops.

The Eastern Front: Pokrovsk and Toretsk remain the hottest spots

On land, the Russian army maintains an extremely high pace of attacks, but according to reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published by Ukrinform, the defense lines are holding. Over the past 24 hours, a record number of 244 direct combat engagements across the front line.

Protection direction: This remains the hardest sector. Ukrainian forces have repelled 37 Russian shelling in the areas of Toretsk, Novoaleksandrivka and Serhiivka. The Russian pressure here is accompanied by the massive use of aviation and cruise missiles.

This remains the hardest sector. Ukrainian forces have repelled 37 Russian shelling in the areas of Toretsk, Novoaleksandrivka and Serhiivka. The Russian pressure here is accompanied by the massive use of aviation and cruise missiles. Kurakhovskoye and Konstantinovo directions: Russian forces have conducted over 20 offensive operations, attempting to advance on the flanks, but with no confirmed progress.

Russian forces have conducted over 20 offensive operations, attempting to advance on the flanks, but with no confirmed progress. Southern Front (Olexandrivka and Gulyaipole): VSU continues local counteroffensives. It was previously reported that about 120 square kilometers of territory had been liberated in the Oleksandrivka sector, where Ukrainian units were consolidating their new positions.

Technological superiority and Western assistance

The dynamics of the battlefield are being seriously affected by the increasing integration of unmanned systems. The first-ever joint amphibious operation was recorded on the Kinburn Spit, in which a Ukrainian surface-to-surface naval drone successfully delivered and landed an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) for a combat mission behind enemy lines.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to visit Kiev to sign a historic defense agreement worth 2 billion euros, which will allow for joint production of weapons directly in Ukraine. France has also confirmed that it will license the production of cruise missiles and air defense components on Ukrainian territory.