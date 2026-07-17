Gordana Siljanovska: Second Protocol with Bulgaria Stops RSM for EU; Sofia Replied: The Conditions Are European

Skopje Sees Obstacle in Bilateral Agreement, While Bulgaria and EC Are Adamant That Constitutional Changes Have No Alternative

North Macedonia's President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said that the real source of obstacles on the country's path to the European Union (EU) is the second bilateral protocol signed with Bulgaria. According to her, quoted by BTA, the document blocks integration outside its original context.

Sofia's position: Commitments to the EU are not renegotiated

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the state leadership have repeatedly declared that Bulgaria will not allow the negotiation framework for North Macedonia to be renegotiated. According to official statements by the Bulgarian authorities, Skopje's European integration depends entirely on the implementation of the European consensus of July 2022.

Official Sofia emphasizes the following key points:

The criteria are European: The requirements for starting negotiations are part of the negotiating framework approved by all member states, not just bilateral requests.

The requirements for starting negotiations are part of the negotiating framework approved by all member states, not just bilateral requests. Inclusion of Bulgarians: Amending the Macedonian constitution and including Bulgarians in it is a mandatory condition before opening the negotiation chapters.

Amending the Macedonian constitution and including Bulgarians in it is a mandatory condition before opening the negotiation chapters. End of hate speech: Bulgaria insists on real action against manifestations of intolerance and respect for the rights of Macedonian Bulgarians.

Silyanovska's claims and “creative reading“

Silyanovska insists that the bilateral protocol cannot be a legal instrument that imposes constitutional reforms outside the general Copenhagen criteria. She called for “creative reading“ of the documents in order to break the political deadlock. The Macedonian head of state developed similar theses in his previous media appearances, reported by Darik News ( dariknews.bg/novini/bylgariia/silianovska-vtoriiat-protokol-s-bylgariia-ne-mozhe-da-dopylva-dogovora-ot-2017-g-2457422 ). According to her, currently the political dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries is more formal and courteous than real.

Dialogue with Rumen Radev in Ankara

Despite the criticism, Silyanovska reported good personal communication with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev during their meeting at the NATO forum in Ankara. She described him as a stable factor in Bulgarian politics, who again has strong positions as Prime Minister. “The conclusion is that a lot of effort and goodwill are needed. We need to invest in common projects to reach a solution“, she commented.

For their part, Prime Minister Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova have already made it clear in meetings with Macedonian representatives that international treaties do not fall away with the change of governments and Skopje must simply fulfill its commitments. The Presidency's position was presented in detail by the Bulgarian National Radio ( bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/488059/silyanovska-otkloni-vaprosite-za-vpisvaneto-na-balgarite-v-konstitutsiyata-na-rsm ).

Important deadlines in the fall

The future of the negotiation process will become clearer in the coming months, with Silyanovska pointing out two critical dates for the region:

September 30: The European Commission will present the official model for the further enlargement of the Union.

The European Commission will present the official model for the further enlargement of the Union. October: The European Council will hold key debates on strategies towards candidate countries.

Macedonian authorities assure that the RSM remains committed to EU reforms, but Sofia and Brussels remind that skipping the already agreed conditions is impossible.