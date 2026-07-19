US President Donald Trump has made controversial comments about the ongoing US military operations in Iran. He has categorically rejected parallels with Washington's past historical failures.

During media statements, Trump compared the duration and intensity of the operation to the long-running conflicts in Afghanistan and Vietnam. “We were in Vietnam for 19 years. We've been here for four months“, Trump defended himself to journalists. He insisted that his tactics of massive pressure and precision air strikes had already inflicted heavy damage on Iran's military infrastructure. Critics, however, point out that the conflict continues to block the key Strait of Hormuz and heat up global oil prices.

At the same time as the military pressure on Tehran, the Trump administration is preparing a large-scale diplomatic move that has caused serious concern among non-proliferation experts.

The Nuclear Deal: A CNN investigation has revealed that Washington and Riyadh have reached a preliminary civil nuclear agreement (the so-called “Agreement 123“).

A CNN investigation has revealed that Washington and Riyadh have reached a preliminary civil nuclear agreement (the so-called “Agreement 123“). Lack of safeguards: The draft document allows Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium on its territory. However, it does not oblige the kingdom to sign the Additional Protocol on Stricter Safeguards with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The draft document allows Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium on its territory. However, it does not oblige the kingdom to sign the Additional Protocol on Stricter Safeguards with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Proliferation risk: According to CNN sources cited in reports on international platforms such as Report.az and APA News, this precedent could literally pave the way for Saudi Arabia to acquire its own nuclear weapons. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has openly stated in the past that if Iran develops a bomb, Riyadh will do the same.

Supporters of the pact in the White House point out that it will bring billions to the American nuclear industry. They also argue for the decision with the risk that Saudi Arabia will turn to Russia or China if the United States refuses to cooperate. The agreement is expected to meet strong resistance in the US Congress.