The U.S. Marshals Service Has Detained the Infamous Social Influencers Andrew Tait and his brother Tristan Tate in Miami, Florida, reports the authoritative European publication DW.com. According to official information, the arrest was made on the basis of a sealed court order. The request for detention and subsequent extradition was officially submitted by the UK government.

The British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that new serious criminal charges have been brought against the Tate brothers in connection with human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, rape and distribution of indecent images of children. In a statement to the media, also quoted by The Guardian, CPS Head of Crime Squad Malcolm McAfee said the new investigations were based on additional evidence from Bedfordshire Police and involved four more victims, bringing the total number of victims in the British case to seven. The crimes are alleged to have been committed between 2010 and 2017. The brothers' defence, represented by American lawyer Joseph McBride, has strongly rejected the allegations, calling them "slander" aimed at sabotaging their own civil cases in the US. The Tate brothers, known for preaching radical masculinity, hold dual US and British citizenship. They are already the subject of separate legal proceedings for trafficking and rape in Romania, from where they managed to leave for the US shortly after their travel ban was lifted, he added. data-hveid="CAIIAQgLEAE" data-processed="true" data-ved="2ahUKEwjU2ZWu1d2VAxV0BNsEHZl3NAUQy_kOeggIAggBCAsQAQ" href="https://variety.com/2026/digital/news/andrew-tate-tristan-tate-arrested-miami-1236815654/" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://variety.com/2026/digital/news/andrew-tate-tristan-t ate-arrested-miami-1236815654/&ved=2ahUKEwjU2ZWu1d2VAxV0BNsEHZl3NAUQy_kOeggIAggBCAsQAQ&opi=89978449" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Variety. The extradition procedure to London is expected to begin immediately.