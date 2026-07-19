Venezuela quake death toll tops 5,000

The number of confirmed deaths from the devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela has officially surpassed the critical 5,000 mark. In an official statement on his Telegram channel, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, confirmed that the dead have now 5069 people, reports the world news agency ABS-CBN. The greatest damage and concentration of victims were recorded in the coastal state of La Guaira, located north of the capital Caracas. The number of injured remains stable at 16,740, but the humanitarian situation remains critical, as over 20,000 people are completely homeless and housed in overcrowded camps without running water and sanitation.

Amid the heavy tragedy and the ongoing clearing of debris, local civil society organizations and volunteers organized an exciting campaign in support of the youngest victims. As reported by Al Jazeera, teams of volunteers baked and prepared a huge cake to lift the spirits of over 3,000 Venezuelan children who were displaced and lost their homes in the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes. The gesture aims to bring a little joy and psychological relief to the frightened children in refugee centers.

At the same time, the country's economic recovery is receiving international financial support. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva confirmed that the institution has released $346 million in emergency humanitarian funds from Venezuela's reserve tranche, the news portal Channelstv. The aid became possible after the IMF and World Bank resumed formal relations with Caracas earlier this year.