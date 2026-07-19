The German armed forces (Bundeswehr) are facing a serious challenge in filling the composition of their 45th combat brigade, which is to be permanently deployed on NATO's eastern flank.

In its extensive article, the authoritative German publication "Welt am Sonntag", quoted by LRT.lt, warns that the military command in Berlin is experiencing an acute shortage of personnel for the mission. Data shows that only about 10% of the required positions in key sectors such as artillery, intelligence and engineering units have been filled on a voluntary basis.

The problem is further exacerbated by upcoming financial changes. According to an investigation by "Welt", a downgrade of Lithuania's classification in the German foreign mission allowance system will come into effect from July 2026. This means a direct reduction of additional remuneration for soldiers who will be stationed at the bases in Rukla, Rudninkai and Pabrade. The situation forced the chairman of the Bundestag's defense committee, Thomas Rövekamp, to admit that although Germany is relying on voluntary selection, it may lead to the introduction of mandatory missions in order to fully fulfill the allied commitments.

Despite personnel difficulties, Lithuania continues to rapidly build the necessary military infrastructure. Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas announced the start of the second stage of the construction of the military city in Rudninkai, with the project moving nearly 10 months ahead of schedule, UA.News reports. The plan calls for the size of the German brigade, which currently numbers about 1,700 people, to reach 2,000 by the end of the year, and by the end of 2027, 4,800 German servicemen and 200 civilian employees to be permanently based there.