UK Prime Minister-elect Andy Burnham is set to sign off on a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

The information was confirmed by BBC sources just hours before Burnham officially takes office at 10 Downing Street this Monday, July 21. The decision represents a major political reversal, as the Labour Party's 2024 election manifesto categorically banned the issuance of new fossil fuel extraction licenses. However, the new strategy envisages accelerating the exploitation of already approved but undeveloped fields located in close proximity to operating platforms.

Why is Andy Burnham changing course?

Middle East Energy Crisis: The ongoing military action around the Strait of Hormuz and the uncertainty of global supplies are forcing London to urgently seek domestic alternatives to secure the upcoming winter season.

The ongoing military action around the Strait of Hormuz and the uncertainty of global supplies are forcing London to urgently seek domestic alternatives to secure the upcoming winter season. Economic pressure from industry: Business and unions have sent a formal letter to Burnham warning that a shutdown of the sector will lead to mass layoffs and the loss of billions of pounds in direct investment. A key focus of the new plan will be the controversial energy fields Rosebank and Jackdaw .

Business and unions have sent a formal letter to Burnham warning that a shutdown of the sector will lead to mass layoffs and the loss of billions of pounds in direct investment. A key focus of the new plan will be the controversial energy fields and . Inter-party disputes: The move has already heightened tensions within Burnham's cabinet, with leading chancellor Ed Miliband previously calling the surveys "climate vandalism". Meanwhile, Conservative leader Cammy Badenoch criticised Burnham on BBC News, calling his plans "populist and lacking a clear long-term vision".

As part of the emergency package, Burnham also plans to scrap digital ID cards in the UK, redirecting the savings directly to tackling the cost of living crisis.