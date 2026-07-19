Somali armed forces kill 25 militants of the Islamist armed group Al-Shabaab

The Somali army, with the assistance of international partners, has eliminated 25 militants of the armed group "Al-Shabaab", and another 18 people from the group were injured in an air strike in central Somalia, the country's Ministry of Defense announced last night, quoted by Xinhua news agency, quoted by BTA.

The night operation against the Islamist armed groups was carried out in the Sulay region, the Somali Ministry of Defense also said in a statement. It was confirmed that four fighters surrendered to the army during the operation, while others fled after the heavy defeat, abandoning their weapons.

"This operation is part of the ongoing offensive by the Somali armed forces, supported by international partners, to weaken the operational capabilities of "Al-Shabaab" and pursue the remaining elements of the group in order to strengthen security and stability in the country," the ministry added.