Vucic has no intention of imposing sanctions on Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he has no intention of imposing anti-Russian sanctions and intends to maintain friendly relations with Moscow.

“Ask me anything. My policy is that there are no sanctions [against Russia] and that we want to maintain friendly relations with Russia,“ Vucic told reporters during a visit to the municipality of Lapovo.

On July 10, Vucic said that joining sanctions against Russia was a key condition for progress in Serbia's accession negotiations with the European Union, but even then the republic would not be accepted immediately.