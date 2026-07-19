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Vucic has no intention of imposing sanctions on Russia

Vucic has no intention of imposing sanctions on Russia

Serbian president wants to maintain friendly relations with the Russian Federation

Jul 19, 2026 17:15 51

Vucic has no intention of imposing sanctions on Russia - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he has no intention of imposing anti-Russian sanctions and intends to maintain friendly relations with Moscow.

“Ask me anything. My policy is that there are no sanctions [against Russia] and that we want to maintain friendly relations with Russia,“ Vucic told reporters during a visit to the municipality of Lapovo.

On July 10, Vucic said that joining sanctions against Russia was a key condition for progress in Serbia's accession negotiations with the European Union, but even then the republic would not be accepted immediately.